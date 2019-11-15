Mga taga-disenyo ng Pasipiko nagkaisa upang maalis ang stigma sa kanilang mga disenyo

"It's not just about culture, it's also about that the designers are actually are able to design mainstream collections - couture collection. A lot of people when you put the word Pacific or Islander immediately they think that's all the mumu style and the Hawaiian-style. We want to break that stigma by showing what as designers are actually capable of doing. That we are more than capable of just doing a cultural wear, but we can actually implement a lot of our culture into the mainstream styling or mainstream market," bigay-diin ng CEO ng Pacific International Runway (PIR) at fashion extraordinaire Failepou Peni.





Miss Samoa 2015/16 Ariana Taufao was one of the models of the 2015 Pacific Runway Fashion Source: PIR/Laumei Photography





Ilan sa mga pinakamainit na pangalan sa fashion mula sa Pasipiko ay magsasama-sama sa Pacific International Runway sa Sydney sa ika-16 ng Nobyembre at sa Melbourne sa ika-30 ng Nobyembre.





Ang mga taga-disenyo mula Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Cook Island, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga at India ay magsasama upang ibahagi ang kanilang pinakabagong koleksyon para sa taong 2020.





PIR model ambassadors Kymberlee Street (Photo by David Choo) and Mitchell Webb-Leifi (Photo: Mister Landscapes International) Source: David Choo Photos & Mister Landscapes International



