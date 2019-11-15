SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga taga-disenyo ng Pasipiko nagkaisa upang maalis ang stigma sa kanilang mga disenyo

Pacific International Runway

Fai Peni's own brand "Lepou" collections in the Pacific Runway Fashion in 2016. Source: PIR/Ray Bartholomeusz Photography

Published 15 November 2019 at 1:48pm, updated 19 November 2019 at 10:17am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Ang isa sa pinakamalaking kaganapan sa fashion mula sa iba't ibang may pinagmulang Pasipiko, ang Pacific International Runway ay nagbibigay ng isang prestihiyosong lugar para sa mga taga-disenyo mula sa rehiyon ng Pasipiko habang sinusubukan nitong maalis ang stigma at patunayan na ang mga taga-disenyo ng Pasipiko ay higit pa sa mga estilong Hawaiian.

"It's not just about culture, it's also about that the designers are actually are able to design mainstream collections - couture collection. A lot of people when you put the word Pacific or Islander immediately they think that's all the mumu style and the Hawaiian-style. We want to break that stigma by showing what as designers are actually capable of doing. That we are more than capable of just doing a cultural wear, but we can actually implement a lot of our culture into the mainstream styling or mainstream market," bigay-diin ng CEO ng 
Pacific International Runway
 (PIR) at fashion extraordinaire Failepou Peni.

Pacific International Runway
Miss Samoa 2015/16 Ariana Taufao was one of the models of the 2015 Pacific Runway Fashion Source: PIR/Laumei Photography


Ilan sa mga pinakamainit na pangalan sa fashion mula sa Pasipiko ay magsasama-sama sa 
Pacific International Runway sa Sydney
 sa ika-16 ng Nobyembre at sa 
Melbourne
 sa ika-30 ng Nobyembre.

Ang mga taga-disenyo mula Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Cook Island, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga at India ay magsasama upang ibahagi ang kanilang pinakabagong koleksyon para sa taong 2020.

Pacific International Runway
PIR model ambassadors Kymberlee Street (Photo by David Choo) and Mitchell Webb-Leifi (Photo: Mister Landscapes International) Source: David Choo Photos & Mister Landscapes International


Itinatag noong taong 2015, umaasa si Peni na  makita ang PIR sa kalendaryon ng fashion, kilalanin bilang isang kaganapan sa fashion na dadayuhin at pansinin ng mga tao at hikayatin ang mga taga-disenyo mula sa iba't ibang mga bansa sa Pasipiko kabilang na ang Pilipinas na magkasama-sama at maging bahagi ng kaganapang ito . "We are not just about the Pacific Islands, we are all about the multicultural that is happening here in Australia and serving their needs" at sa kalaunan ay makatulong sa pagpapalakas ng ekonomiya ng Australia, pagtatapos ni Peni.

