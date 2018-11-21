SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pacquiao at Roach magsasamang muli para sa isang laro ngayong Enero laban kay Adrien Broner

Battle of Brisbane

Manny Pacquiao hits the pads with trainer Freddie Roach during a training session at the PCYC Boxing Gym at Milton on June 26, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia Source: Bradley Kanaris for Duco Promotions

Published 21 November 2018 at 11:46am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Muling magsasama si Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach at fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao para sa parating na laro ng boksingero laban sa Amerikanong si Adrien Broner sa Las Vegas ngayong Enero 19.

