SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pacquiao handa nang manalo laban kay Lucas Matthysse

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

the two fighters are scheduled to fight on July 15 in a World Boxing Association welterweight title fight in Malaysia.

Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (L) and Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (R) Source: AAP Image/ EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 July 2018 at 4:31pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 10:46am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ayon sa kampo ng fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao hinahangad nila ang maagang pagtatapos sa laban at tagumpay sa nalalapit na laban sa Argentinian brawler Lucas Matthysse sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia sa darating na Linggo, ika 15 ng Hulyo

Published 11 July 2018 at 4:31pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 10:46am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero