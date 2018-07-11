Pacquiao handa nang manalo laban kay Lucas Matthysse

Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (L) and Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (R) Source: AAP Image/ EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Published 11 July 2018 at 4:31pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 10:46am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ayon sa kampo ng fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao hinahangad nila ang maagang pagtatapos sa laban at tagumpay sa nalalapit na laban sa Argentinian brawler Lucas Matthysse sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia sa darating na Linggo, ika 15 ng Hulyo
