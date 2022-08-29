SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pag-aaral ng nursing at midwifery, gagawing libre sa estado ng Victoria

File Photo: Nursing Staff in Melbourne

File Photo: Nursing Staff in Melbourne Credit: Luis Ascui - Pool/Getty Images

Published 29 August 2022 at 2:08pm, updated 30 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By TJ Correa, with Annalyn Violata
Pakinggan ang detalye ng $270 million na pondo para sa limang taong programa kung saan ang mga bagong domestic student ay makakatanggap ng scholarship.

Highlights
  • Inanunsyo ni Premiere Daniel Andrews ang inisyatibo bilang tugon sa matinding pressure sa health system ng Victoria bunsod ng pandemya.
  • Ang mga bagong domestic student na mag-eenroll sa professional-entry nursing at midwifery sa 2023-2024 ay makakatanggap ng scholarship na $16,500.
  • Magbibigay din ang scholarship na $10,000 average sa libo-libong postgraduate nurses na kukumpletuhin ang pag-aaral sa mga specialist areas gaya ng intensive care, emergency, paediatrics and cancer care.
