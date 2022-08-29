Pag-aaral ng nursing at midwifery, gagawing libre sa estado ng Victoria

Highlights
- Inanunsyo ni Premiere Daniel Andrews ang inisyatibo bilang tugon sa matinding pressure sa health system ng Victoria bunsod ng pandemya.
- Ang mga bagong domestic student na mag-eenroll sa professional-entry nursing at midwifery sa 2023-2024 ay makakatanggap ng scholarship na $16,500.
- Magbibigay din ang scholarship na $10,000 average sa libo-libong postgraduate nurses na kukumpletuhin ang pag-aaral sa mga specialist areas gaya ng intensive care, emergency, paediatrics and cancer care.
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS