Pagkakataong makapasok sa AFC playoffs: Kaya FC-Iloilo, handa na sa knockout game kontra Sydney FC

Sinumang manalo sa knock out game ay makakapasok sa Playoff games ng Asian Football Cup (AFC) Champions League

Handa na ang Kaya FC sa laro sa kabila na mas pinapaborang manalo ang Sydney FC.

"It's an important game because either we are in or out. It's a playoff so it's for a bigger stage for the Club," pahayag ng Kaya FC central back/defensive player na si Simone Rota.





Ang laro ng Kaya FC laban Sydney Football Club ay bahagi ng Preliminary Stage ng Asian Football Cup (AFC) Champions League at ang mananalo sa laro ay makakalaban ng Chinese team na Changchun Yatai FC para sa Playoff Stage. Pero nag-withdraw ang Chinese team sa laro. Kaya sinuman ang mananalo sa pagitan ng Sydney FC at Kaya FC ay makakapasok sa AFC Playoffs.





"The original schedule is this game first (Kaya FC vs Sydney FC). If we are to win this game then we play against the Chinese club before getting to the main group stage. Since the Chinese team backed out, this means this is the only game we have to play," paliwanag ng midfielder na si Sandro Reyes.





"It's basically a knock out game. The one who wins will go through the groups, that's the playoffs."





Kaya FC Iloilo's midfielder Sandro Reyes (left) and central back/defensive player Simone Rota in a video interview with SBS Filipino prior to their game. Source: SBS Filipino





Sa kabila ng maulan na panahon sa Sydney, handa umano ang koponan para sa larong ito lalo na at walang tigil ang kanilang training sa Pilipinas bago pa lumipad patungong Sydney.





"We are always very excited whenever we see nice, soft and natural grass as it is quite different to where we train in the Philippines, we train on artificial turf," ani ni Simone Rota.





Hindi naman umano masyadong pressured ang team sa larong ito sa kabila ng pag-qualify ng Philippine Women's football team para sa FIFA World Cup.





"I don't think there's any pressure at all to win this game. I think we are not the ones favoured. If anything all the pressure is going to be on Sydney because they are the better team, they play in the better league, play in a better country and they have players who play for the Australian National team," pahayag ni Sandro Reyes.





"We'll just go out there and have fun and nothing to lose."





Samantala, bago ang laro ngayong Martes, ang host na Sydney FC at paboritong manalo sa laro ay natalo naman sa kanilang nakaraang laro laban sa Western Sydney Wanderers noong nakaraang Sabado.



