Pagkilala sa kahalagahan ng mga seafarer

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen de La Vega with Consul-General of the Philippines (Victoria) Maria Lourdes M Salcedo and Consul Jan Sherwin Wenceslao, Consul Ralph Vincent Abarquez and Filipinos in Melbourne with Mission to Seafarers CEO Neil James (back) and Filipino seafarers visiting the Mission to Seafarer Centre along Flinders Street while their ship is docked in Melbourne. Everyday around five to ten ships dock, load and unload at various ports in Melbourne. Credit: SBS Filipino