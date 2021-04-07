Special flights ng PAL pabalik ng Pilipinas

highlights
- Ang mga flights ng Philippine Airlines o PAL ay mula Sydney, Melbourne, at Brisbane patungong Manila.
- Ang mga Australian citizens at permanent residents ay kinakailangan kumuha ng travel exemption mula sa Department of Home Affairs.
- Dahil sa limitadong kapasidad ng mga flights, ang reservation ay first come, first serve basis.
Ang mga flights ay para lamang as mga Filipino nationals o Philippine passport holders at kanilang mga asawa o anak.
