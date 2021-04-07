SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Special flights ng PAL pabalik ng Pilipinas

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

COVID-19, OFWs, Filipino News, May 2022 Elections,

PAL says flights to and from the Philippines will continue andis not affected by the Omicron Variant Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2021 at 2:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:35pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Maaring makabalik ng Pilipinas ang mga Philippine passport holders ngayong Abril.

Published 7 April 2021 at 2:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:35pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
highlights
  • Ang mga flights ng Philippine Airlines o PAL ay mula Sydney, Melbourne, at Brisbane patungong Manila.
  • Ang mga Australian citizens at permanent residents ay kinakailangan kumuha ng travel exemption mula sa Department of Home Affairs.
  • Dahil sa limitadong kapasidad ng mga flights, ang reservation ay first come, first serve basis.
Ang mga flights ay para lamang as mga Filipino nationals o Philippine passport holders at kanilang mga asawa o anak. 

 

Advertisement
 

 

Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?