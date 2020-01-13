SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Dagdag na suporta para sa wildlife care at rehabilation isinusulong

Kangaroo, wildlife carer, volunteer

This photo taken on January 9, 2020 shows volunteer Sarah Price of wildlife rescue group WIRES. Source: AFP

Published 13 January 2020 at 7:42pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 7:45pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Nagparating ng mensahe si Premier Palaszczuk sa Punong Ministro Scott Morrison na magbigay ito ng suporta upang matulungan ang mga organisasyong sumasagip sa mga hayop na naapektuhan ng mga bushfire sa Queensland.

