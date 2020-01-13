Dagdag na suporta para sa wildlife care at rehabilation isinusulong

This photo taken on January 9, 2020 shows volunteer Sarah Price of wildlife rescue group WIRES. Source: AFP
Published 13 January 2020 at 7:42pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 7:45pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nagparating ng mensahe si Premier Palaszczuk sa Punong Ministro Scott Morrison na magbigay ito ng suporta upang matulungan ang mga organisasyong sumasagip sa mga hayop na naapektuhan ng mga bushfire sa Queensland.
Published 13 January 2020 at 7:42pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 7:45pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share