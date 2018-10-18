SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kontrobersyal na pagkilala sa Jerusalem, desisyon ng Administrasyong Morrison

PM Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne

\ Source: AAP

Published 18 October 2018 at 2:25pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 4:47pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Nagpapatuloy ang kontrobersiya pagkatapos ipahayag ni Punong Ministro Scott Morrison na pinag-aaralan ng Australya ang paglilipat ng kanilang embahada mula Tel Aviv patungong Jerusalem.

