Kontrobersyal na pagkilala sa Jerusalem, desisyon ng Administrasyong Morrison

\ Source: AAP
Published 18 October 2018 at 2:25pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 4:47pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nagpapatuloy ang kontrobersiya pagkatapos ipahayag ni Punong Ministro Scott Morrison na pinag-aaralan ng Australya ang paglilipat ng kanilang embahada mula Tel Aviv patungong Jerusalem.
Published 18 October 2018 at 2:25pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 4:47pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share