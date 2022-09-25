‘Passion, love and legacy’: mga dahilan kung bakit sumasabak sa beauty pageant ang mga pamilyadong kababaihan

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW Filipino Motiviation Mrs Universe Australia finalist FINAL 25:17 Play Hangad ni Sophia Sarkis na sa kanyang pagsali sa Mrs Universe Australia higit pa ang kanyang magawa para sa mga kababayan sa pinagmulang bansang Myanmar na patuloy na nahaharap sa digmaang sibil.





"I want to use my voice and my beauty to help my country. I was born in Myanmar and my countrymen are still experiencing hardship because of the military junta," shares the former international student, Sophia Sarkis.

