‘Passion, love and legacy’: mga dahilan kung bakit sumasabak sa beauty pageant ang mga pamilyadong kababaihan

Mrs Universe Aust.jpg

Their passion, advocacy and desire to inspire other women brought these 2022 Mrs Universe Australia finalists to get involved with beauty pageants. Credit: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata

Published 25 September 2022 at 11:02pm
By Annalyn Violata, Jojo Sebastian
Magbigay-inspirasyon sa ibang mga kababaihan ang pangunahing hangad ng siyam na finalist ng Mrs Universe Australia.

Hangad ni Sophia Sarkis na sa kanyang pagsali sa Mrs Universe Australia higit pa ang kanyang magawa para sa mga kababayan sa pinagmulang bansang Myanmar na patuloy na nahaharap sa digmaang sibil.

"I want to use my voice and my beauty to help my country. I was born in Myanmar and my countrymen are still experiencing hardship because of the military junta," shares the former international student, Sophia Sarkis.
