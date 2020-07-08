SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga pasyentemg gumaling sa Covid 19, maaring may karagdagang problema sa kalusugan

Blood samples from recovered coronavirus patients could be the key to helping future patients recover.

Blood samples from recovered coronavirus patients could be the key to helping future patients recover. Source: The University of Queensland

Published 8 July 2020 at 12:05pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Sinabi ng mga bansang may lumalaking bilang ng gumagaling na pasyente mula sa Covid 19, na nangangailangan pa din sila ng pag-gagamot kahit na pagkatapos silang pauwiin sa kanilang tirahan.

