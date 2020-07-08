Mga pasyentemg gumaling sa Covid 19, maaring may karagdagang problema sa kalusugan
Blood samples from recovered coronavirus patients could be the key to helping future patients recover. Source: The University of Queensland
Sinabi ng mga bansang may lumalaking bilang ng gumagaling na pasyente mula sa Covid 19, na nangangailangan pa din sila ng pag-gagamot kahit na pagkatapos silang pauwiin sa kanilang tirahan.
