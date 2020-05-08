Mga balita tungkol sa COVID-19, may epekto sa kalusugan ng isip

A cameraman with a face mask as pope Francis celebrates the Easter Mass on Holy Sunday in Saint Peters Basilica at the Vatican, April 10, 2020. Source: ABACA
Published 8 May 2020 at 2:36pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 2:41pm
By Cassandra Bain
Source: SBS
Ayon sa isang bagong pag-aaral mula sa University of Canberra, ang pagbabasa at panonood ng mga balita tungkol sa COVID-19 ay may epekto sa mental na kalusugan ng mga tao.
