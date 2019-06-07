SBS sa Wikang Filipino

PhilHealth mag-eempleyo ng mga fraud investigator

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

file photo

PhilHealth has filed adminsitrative charges against 38 mid level managers and employees in relation to ghost claims for dialysis patients Source: JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2019 at 3:06pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Takdang kumuha ang PhilHealth ng 130 fraud investigators at 12 abugado sa gitna ng paglutang ng mga expose Ang hakbang ay upang maiwasan ang mga dagdag pang iregularidad sa ahensya ngayong ipatutupad na ang universal health care law.

Published 7 June 2019 at 3:06pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 3:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero