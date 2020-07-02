SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Philippine Embassy Services in Canberra continues with online appointment system

Published 2 July 2020 at 1:59pm, updated 2 July 2020 at 3:42pm
By Daniel Deleña
Presented by Daniel Deleña
The Embassy remains operational for assistance to Filipino citizens in providing consular services.

