Pilipinas, Australia nagdaos ng magkasamang militar na pagsasanay

Australian Defense Forces and Philippine Marines salute as their respective national anthems is played.

Australian Defense Forces and Philippine Marines salute as their respective national anthems is played. Source: AAP

Published 24 May 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:34pm
By Shirley Escalante
Isinagawa ang joint military training exercise sa Mindanao sa pagitan ng mga sundalong Australyano at Pilipino.

