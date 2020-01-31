SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pilipinas, kinumpirma ang pinaka-unang kaso ng novel coronavirus sa bansa

DOH confirms second death due to coronavirus and the first Filipino to die from COVID-19.

DOH confirms second death due to coronavirus and the first Filipino to die from COVID-19. Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Published 31 January 2020 at 12:02pm, updated 31 January 2020 at 12:04pm
By Shirley Escalante
Inanunsyo ng Department of Health na nagpositibo sa novel coronavirus ang isang 38 anyos na babaeng Chinese national na bumyahe sa Pilipinas mula sa Wuhan noong ika-21 ng Enero. Ayon kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, nasa lugar na ang mga prebensyon upang di ito kumalat sa bansa.

