Pilipinas naghain ng diplomatic protest laban sa Tsina

Filipinos Protest On Independence Day in Manila

Filipino protesters with Philippine flags march towards the Chinese consulate to mark Philippine Independence day on June 12, 2019 Source: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Published 14 June 2019 at 2:48pm
By Shirley Escalante
Naghain ng diplomatic protest ang Pilipinas sa tsina matapos mabangg ang isang Chinese fishing boat ang sasakyang-pangisda ng Pilipinas, at iniwan ang crew nito sa laot.

