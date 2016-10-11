Pamahalaan ng Piilipinas nakatakdang maki-pag-usap kay Nur Misuari

Pamahalaan sisimulan na ang pakiki-pag-usap kay Nur Misuari, taga-pangulo ng Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF); dating konsehal ng Pikit, North Cotabato napatay sa isang operasyon laban sa droga; mga residente ng siyudad ng Davao nagtipun-tipon sa Roxas night market para sa ika-40 araw ng memoryal ng pagbomba; halos 10,000 kilo ng tilapia nasira sa Lake Sebu sa South Cotabato; siyudad ng Davao, Island Garden City ng Samal at karatig na lugar handa na maging punong-abala ng 2016 Miss Earth
Published 12 October 2016 at 10:57am, updated 12 October 2016 at 2:50pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mindanao News. Buod ng pinaka-huling ulat buhat sa rehiyon hatid ni Allen Estabillo Larawan: Taga-pangulo ng MNLF Nur Misuari (AAP-AP-Nickee Butlanga)
Published 12 October 2016 at 10:57am, updated 12 October 2016 at 2:50pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share