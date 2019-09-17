Mga baboy at produktong karneng baboy mula Luzon ipinagbawal sa Cebu

Source: Pixabay
Published 17 September 2019 at 11:27am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:07pm
By Nick Melgar, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Bawal nang magdala ng mga buhay na baboy at mga produktong karneng baboy mula sa Luzon papasok ng Cebu sa ilalim ng executive order na inisyu ni Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella dahil sa panganib ng African Swine Fever.
