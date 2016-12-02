Pinay na manunulat kinilala sa NSW Premier's History Award

Highlights
- Si Dr Roces ay professor ng History sa School of Humanities and Languages sa University of New South Wales sa Sydney
- Inilunsad sa official residence ng Philippine Ambassador de la Vega ang “The Shadowed Garden” ni Luwalhati Alvero Kendrick
- Ang “The Shadowed Garden” ni Luwalhati Alvero Kendrick ay kilala para sa kanyang mga tula at maiikling istorya na sumasalamin sa mga buhay ng mga Pilipino sa Australya.
