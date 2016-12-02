SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pinay na manunulat kinilala sa NSW Premier's History Award

Mina Roces.JPG

Mina Roces Ph.D. is the author of several books on Filipino Migration including The Filipino Migration Experience: Global Agents of Change (Cornell University Press, October 2021), and Gender in Southeast Asia (March 17, 2022) published in Cambridge University Press's Elements Series with support from Australian Research Council Grant Credit: SBS Filipino

Published 9 September 2022 at 3:58pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS / SBS Filipino

Kinilala si Dr Mina Roces at ang kanyang akda na may pamagat na “The Filipino Migration Experience: Global Agents of Change sa kakatapos lang na NSW Premier’s History Award para sa kategoryang General History

Highlights
  • Si Dr Roces ay professor ng History sa School of Humanities and Languages sa University of New South Wales sa Sydney
  • Inilunsad sa official residence ng Philippine Ambassador de la Vega ang “The Shadowed Garden” ni Luwalhati Alvero Kendrick
  • Ang “The Shadowed Garden” ni Luwalhati Alvero Kendrick ay kilala para sa kanyang mga tula at maiikling istorya na sumasalamin sa mga buhay ng mga Pilipino sa Australya.
When the parent works overseas, what happens to the Filipino Family?

When the parent works overseas, what happens to the Filipino Family?

SBS Filipino

02/12/201612:48
