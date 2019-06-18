Plastic barter store sa Cebu tumatanggap ng mga plastik na basura kapalit ng pagkain at ilang kagamitan
This store in Cebu encourages people to keep their city clean by bringing plastic trash to the shop and trade them for food items or other goods. Source: 12 Baskets Movement
Published 18 June 2019 at 11:59am, updated 26 June 2019 at 1:54pm
Source: SBS
Ang plastic barter Store na matatagpuan sa Mabini St sa Cebu ay tumatanggap ng kahit anong uri ng plastik na basura tulad ng junk food wrappers na maaaring ipalit sa iba’t-ibang food items tulad ng bigas, damit, tsinelas o school supplies.
