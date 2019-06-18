SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Plastic barter store sa Cebu tumatanggap ng mga plastik na basura kapalit ng pagkain at ilang kagamitan

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Plastic barter store in Cebu

This store in Cebu encourages people to keep their city clean by bringing plastic trash to the shop and trade them for food items or other goods. Source: 12 Baskets Movement

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2019 at 11:59am, updated 26 June 2019 at 1:54pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang plastic barter Store na matatagpuan sa Mabini St sa Cebu ay tumatanggap ng kahit anong uri ng plastik na basura tulad ng junk food wrappers na maaaring ipalit sa iba’t-ibang food items tulad ng bigas, damit, tsinelas o school supplies.

Published 18 June 2019 at 11:59am, updated 26 June 2019 at 1:54pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero