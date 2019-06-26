SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Lider ng "Ploutos Coin" investment scam inaresto

Stacked cryptocurrency coins (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin)

Stacked cryptocurrency coins (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin)

Published 26 June 2019 at 11:42am, updated 26 June 2019 at 12:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Available in other languages

Inaresto ng awtoridad ng Cagayan de Oro City ang isa sa mga pangunahing lider ng "Ploutos Coin" investment scam na bumiktima sa mga residente ng siyudad at iba pang lugar noong nakaraang taon.

Available in other languages
