Linda Reynolds na-promote, habang dalawang mataas na opisyal ang nagbitiw sa pwesto

Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP Source: AAP

Published 4 March 2019 at 9:33am, updated 4 March 2019 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Dalawang ministro pederal ang nagpahayag ng kanilang pagre-retiro sa susunod na halalan. Kasama na din sa listahan ng mga hindi na muling tatakbo sa halalan sila Liberal MP Christopher Pyne at Steve Ciobo.

