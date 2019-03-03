Linda Reynolds na-promote, habang dalawang mataas na opisyal ang nagbitiw sa pwesto
Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2019 at 9:33am, updated 4 March 2019 at 12:16pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dalawang ministro pederal ang nagpahayag ng kanilang pagre-retiro sa susunod na halalan. Kasama na din sa listahan ng mga hindi na muling tatakbo sa halalan sila Liberal MP Christopher Pyne at Steve Ciobo.
