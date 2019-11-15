PNP at VP Robredo nagkasundong suriin ang 'Tokhang'

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo is the current co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs. Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Published 15 November 2019 at 2:52pm, updated 15 November 2019 at 3:03pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Nagkasundo ang Philippine National Police at Pangalwang Pangulo Leni Robredo na muling pag-isipan at bumuo ng mas pinabuting kalakaran sa pagpapatupad ng 'Oplan Tokhang'. Sinabi ni VP Robredo abg bagong talagang pinuno ng kampaniya laban sa illegal na gamot na nagkaroon ng di magandang reputayson ang nasabing kampaniya at kailangang baguhin ito
