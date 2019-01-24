SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagbaba ng suporta sa paglago ng populasyon

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

New arrivals at Sydney International Airport

New arrivals at Sydney International Airport Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2019 at 12:49pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:05pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Habang nag-aaway ang gobyerno pederal at oposisyon sa kanilang mga polisa sa migrasyon, natagpuan ng mga taga-suri ng Australian National University ang isang malaking pagbaba ng suporta sa paglago ng populasyon.

Published 24 January 2019 at 12:49pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:05pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero