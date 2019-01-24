New arrivals at Sydney International Airport Source: AAP
Published 24 January 2019 at 12:49pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:05pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Habang nag-aaway ang gobyerno pederal at oposisyon sa kanilang mga polisa sa migrasyon, natagpuan ng mga taga-suri ng Australian National University ang isang malaking pagbaba ng suporta sa paglago ng populasyon.
