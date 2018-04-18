SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gamot para sa kanser, maari ng makuha sa presecription

Health Minister Greg Hunt visited Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre on Sunday to announce the listing of Hodgkin?s lymphoma medicine on the PBS.

A box of Keyruda, a medication used to treat Hodgkin?s lymphoma, is seen at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 18 April 2018 at 4:22pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A potentially life-saving cancer medicine that patients must self-fund at a cost of more than 200-thousand dollars, is being made available on prescription. The move brings down the cost to less than forty-dollars, every three weeks. It's one of five new drugs added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

