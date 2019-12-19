Programa sa alaga ng mga Koala, inilunsad ng premier ng Queensland

Koala Source: Flickr/Fairy Duff Public Domain
Published 19 December 2019 at 1:26pm, updated 19 December 2019 at 2:41pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ipinahayag ng premier ng Queensland, ang isang programa upang pangalagaan ang mga Koala sa estado. Mula sa ulat ni Celeste Macintosh, kasama ang tungkol sa mga residenteng inilikas mula sa Ipwich dahil sa sunog, at mga taga Queensland na nag-kansela ng paputok sa Bagong Taon.
Published 19 December 2019 at 1:26pm, updated 19 December 2019 at 2:41pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share