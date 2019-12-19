SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Programa sa alaga ng mga Koala, inilunsad ng premier ng Queensland

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Koala

Koala Source: Flickr/Fairy Duff Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2019 at 1:26pm, updated 19 December 2019 at 2:41pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipinahayag ng premier ng Queensland, ang isang programa upang pangalagaan ang mga Koala sa estado. Mula sa ulat ni Celeste Macintosh, kasama ang tungkol sa mga residenteng inilikas mula sa Ipwich dahil sa sunog, at mga taga Queensland na nag-kansela ng paputok sa Bagong Taon.

Published 19 December 2019 at 1:26pm, updated 19 December 2019 at 2:41pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero