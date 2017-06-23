Naghahanda para maglingkod

Larawan: Norminda Forteza ng Australia Filipino Community Services at Dr Armand Canoy ng Philippine Baptist Theological Seminary (SBS Filipinno)
Published 23 June 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 5:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Paghahanda sa mga volunteer upang maging mas mahusay at mapabuti sa paglingkod sa kapwa at komunidad Nagtungo sa Australya si Dr Armand Canoy ng Philippine Baptist Theological Seminary upang ibahagi ang kanyang kaalaman sa mga volunteer sa komunidad kung paano mas mabuting maglingkod sa komunidad. Nakapanayam natin si Dr Armand Canoy at Norminda Forteza ng Australia Filipino Community Services
