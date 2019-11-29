Pangulong Duterte siniguro na iimbistigahan reklamo sa SEA Games

President Duterte vows to scrutinize SEA Games hosting Source: Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)
Published 29 November 2019 at 4:53pm, updated 29 November 2019 at 4:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nanindigan ang Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na wala siyang sisinuhin sa imbestigasyon hinggil sa mga kapalpakan sa pangangasiwa ng PHISGOC sa Southeast Asian Games
Published 29 November 2019 at 4:53pm, updated 29 November 2019 at 4:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share