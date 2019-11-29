SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pangulong Duterte siniguro na iimbistigahan reklamo sa SEA Games

SEA Games Philippines

President Duterte vows to scrutinize SEA Games hosting Source: Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)

Published 29 November 2019 at 4:53pm, updated 29 November 2019 at 4:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Nanindigan ang Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na wala siyang sisinuhin sa imbestigasyon hinggil sa mga kapalpakan sa pangangasiwa ng PHISGOC sa Southeast Asian Games

