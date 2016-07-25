SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Unang SONA ni Pangulong Duterte

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

President Rodrigo Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte Source: Screenshot from Rappler

Published 25 July 2016 at 9:57pm, updated 27 July 2016 at 1:01pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Sa magkasamang sesyon Senado at Kongreso para sa ika-17 Kongreso ng Pilipinas, ginawa ni Pangulong Rodrido Duterte ang kanyang unang State of the Nation Address. Larawan: Si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa kanyang unang SONA (Screenshot mula sa Rappler)

