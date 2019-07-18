SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Seguro sa kalusugan sa Australya, kailangan ng mabilisang pag-aayos

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

Published 18 July 2019 at 12:08pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:30pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Nagbabala ang isang bagong ulat na kailangan ng pag-aayos ng pribadong systema ng seguro sa bansa, habang nagpapatuloy na mabilis na umaalis ang mga nakakabatang Australyano sa sistema.

