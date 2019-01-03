SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Problema ng Opal Tower sa Sydney

Frustrated resident asks questions of Icon Managing Director Julian Doyle

Frustrated resident asks questions of Icon Managing Director Julian Doyle

Published 3 January 2019 at 1:41pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Nagsi-alis ang mga nakatira sa Opal Tower sa Sydney sa pangalawang pagkakataon sa linggong ito, dahil sa utos ng mga autoridad na magsagawa ng masusing imbestigasyon sa posibleng kawalan ng tatag ang estruktura.

