Problema ng Opal Tower sa Sydney

Frustrated resident asks questions of Icon Managing Director Julian Doyle Source: AAP
Published 3 January 2019 at 1:41pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nagsi-alis ang mga nakatira sa Opal Tower sa Sydney sa pangalawang pagkakataon sa linggong ito, dahil sa utos ng mga autoridad na magsagawa ng masusing imbestigasyon sa posibleng kawalan ng tatag ang estruktura.
