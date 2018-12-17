SBS sa Wikang Filipino

250.000 tirahan itatayo ng Partido Labor sa susunod na 10 taon

Protesters at Labor Conference

Protesters at Labor Conference being evicted Source: AAP

Published 17 December 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 17 December 2018 at 1:43pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Inabala ng mga aktibista tungkol sa pagbababo ng klima at repugi, ang pambansang kumperensya ng Partido Labor sa Adelaide. Nanawagan sila upang pigilan ang minahan ng karbon ng Adani sa Queensland, at ang pagtatapos sa lugar ng pagpo-proseso sa Nauru at Manus Island.

