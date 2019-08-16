SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Panawagan para sa gender sensitive toilets

Gender Neutral "All-Gender Restrooms" Sign

Source: Getty Images/JannHuizenga

Published 16 August 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 9:27am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Sinabi ng Phlippine National Police Human Rights Department na matagal na itong nanawagan para sa gender sensitive toilets. Ayon sa PNP mahlaga ang gender senstive toilets para maiwasan ang diskriminasyon partikular sa komunidad LGBTQI++

