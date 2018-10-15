SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Problema para kay Premier Anastascia Palaszchuk

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2018 at 12:56pm, updated 16 October 2018 at 8:27am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Isang reklamo laban sa premier ng Queensland, Anastascia Palasczuck ang iniharap sa Ethics Commitee, na humihiling na bumaba muna siya sa pwesto hanggang hindi natatapos ang pagdinig.

Published 15 October 2018 at 12:56pm, updated 16 October 2018 at 8:27am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero