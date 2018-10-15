Problema para kay Premier Anastascia Palaszchuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Source: AAP
Published 15 October 2018 at 12:56pm, updated 16 October 2018 at 8:27am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Isang reklamo laban sa premier ng Queensland, Anastascia Palasczuck ang iniharap sa Ethics Commitee, na humihiling na bumaba muna siya sa pwesto hanggang hindi natatapos ang pagdinig.
