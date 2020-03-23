Magdaraos ng eleksyon ng konseho ang Queensland ngayong darating na linggo

The Queensland premier is urging people to remain patient and understanding as health authorities work to limit the impact of coronavirus. Source: AAP
Published 23 March 2020 at 12:52pm, updated 23 March 2020 at 6:00pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hinihiling ng konseho na bumoto ng maaga, dahil dumagsa ang mga postal votes nitong mga nagdaang linggo.
