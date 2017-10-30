SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mas maagang halalan sa Queensland nakatakda sa ika-25 ng Nobyembre

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Cementco Bowls Club after announcing the date of the Queensland Election in Brisbane Source: AAP

Published 30 October 2017 at 11:56am
By Celeste Macintosh
Inihayag ng Premyer ng Queensland ang mas maagang eleksyon na magaganap sa ika-25 ng Nobyembre habang nagsimula na ngayon ang pangangampanya. At iba mga balita mula Queensland sa ulat ni Celeste Macintosh. Larawan: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk sa Cementco Bowls Club matapos ianunsyon ang araw para sa halalan ng Queensland sa Brisbane (AAP)

