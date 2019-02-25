SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Industriya sa kalawakang may halagang $6 bilyon, ipinahayag ng Minister for Development ng Queensland

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Plans for similar rocket and space technology in Queensland

Plans for similar rocket and space technology in Queensland Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 25 February 2019 at 3:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipinahayag ng Minister for Development ng Queensland na may kapasidad ang estado na magpalago ng kanilang industriya sa kalawakang may halagang $6 bilyon sa susunod na ilang taon.

Published 25 February 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 25 February 2019 at 3:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero