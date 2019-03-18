Premier ng Queensland sumama sa pagluluksa ng komunidad Muslim sa Brisbane dahil sa pamamaril sa Christchurch
Roads are closed near the site of gun shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand Source: AAP
Published 18 March 2019 at 2:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sumama ang premier ng Queensland sa komunidad Muslim sa Brisbane, upang magluksa sa mga biktima ng pagpatay sa Chirstchurch.
