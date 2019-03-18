SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Premier ng Queensland sumama sa pagluluksa ng komunidad Muslim sa Brisbane dahil sa pamamaril sa Christchurch

Roads are closed near the site of gun shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand

Roads are closed near the site of gun shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand Source: AAP

Published 18 March 2019 at 2:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Sumama ang premier ng Queensland sa komunidad Muslim sa Brisbane, upang magluksa sa mga biktima ng pagpatay sa Chirstchurch.

