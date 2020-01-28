SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Queensland premier visits Townsville to welcome new citizens, while protesters march for Invasion Day

Invasion Day March in Brisbane

Invasion Day March in Brisbane Source: AAP

Published 28 January 2020 at 12:09pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Premier visits Townsville to welcome new Australians citizens, while thousands join Invasion Day march in Brisbane. From the news by Celeste Macintosh, including 6 people in Queensland tested for coronavirus, and more than 100,000 car theft claims in QLD in 4 years, according to RACQ.

