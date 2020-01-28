Queensland premier visits Townsville to welcome new citizens, while protesters march for Invasion Day
Invasion Day March in Brisbane Source: AAP
Published 28 January 2020 at 12:09pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Premier visits Townsville to welcome new Australians citizens, while thousands join Invasion Day march in Brisbane. From the news by Celeste Macintosh, including 6 people in Queensland tested for coronavirus, and more than 100,000 car theft claims in QLD in 4 years, according to RACQ.
