Kawalan ng kaalaman tungkol sa sakit sa isipan, problema para sa maraming Australyano

An unidentified woman suspected of having mental problems

File photo dated 09/03/15 of a woman with her head in her hands. See PA story HEALTH Mental. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Source: Press Association

Published 15 October 2018 at 11:18am, updated 15 October 2018 at 4:31pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Available in other languages

Ipinakita ng isang pagsusuri na karamihan sa mga Australyano ay kulang sa kamalayan tungkol sa mga isyu ng kalusugan sa isipan at ang paggagamot nito.

