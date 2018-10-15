Kawalan ng kaalaman tungkol sa sakit sa isipan, problema para sa maraming Australyano
File photo dated 09/03/15 of a woman with her head in her hands. See PA story HEALTH Mental. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Source: Press Association
Published 15 October 2018 at 11:18am, updated 15 October 2018 at 4:31pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ipinakita ng isang pagsusuri na karamihan sa mga Australyano ay kulang sa kamalayan tungkol sa mga isyu ng kalusugan sa isipan at ang paggagamot nito.
Published 15 October 2018 at 11:18am, updated 15 October 2018 at 4:31pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share