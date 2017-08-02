larawan: Ang R U OK? conversation van simimulan ang anim na lainggo paglalakbay mula Uluru (supplied R U OK?)
R U OK? Conversation Convoy maglilibot sa Australya
Published 2 August 2017 at 4:22pm, updated 2 August 2017 at 5:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
R U OK?Ano ang ating magiging tugon sa oras na sagutin tayo ng 'hindi'? Lilibot sa Australya ang R U OK? Converstaion Convoy upang tulungan tayo sa ating sasagutin Narito ang panayam kay Katherine Newton ng R U OK?
