SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Inilalagay sa presyur ng nababagong enerhiya, ang electricity grid

Solar power plant in Williamsdale Canberra

Solar power plant in Williamsdale Canberra

Published 2 March 2020 at 3:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Abby Dinham, Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Naghihirap humabol ang infrastruktura ng kuryente sa Australya, dahil sa paglaki ng nababagong enerhiya, kasama ng isang ulat na nagpapakita na ang electricity gird ay sumasa-ilalim ng malaking presysur.

