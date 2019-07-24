SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ulat isiniwalat ang kalagayan ng mga underpaid na mangagawa

The National Union of Workers survey reveals most of the labor force are undocumented and paid cash in hand by third party contractors.

two thirds of farm workers are earning below the minimum wage according to a survey by NUW Source: SBS

Published 24 July 2019 at 3:12pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 3:15pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Two-thirds ng mga farm workers ang sumasahod ng di pa aabot sa minimum wage ayon sa ulat na binuo ng National Union of Workers. Nanawagan ang unyon sa mga malalaking supermarket na akuin ang karagdagang responsibilidad sa pagsiguro na di napag sasamantalahan ang mga manggagawa

