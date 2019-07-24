Ulat isiniwalat ang kalagayan ng mga underpaid na mangagawa

two thirds of farm workers are earning below the minimum wage according to a survey by NUW Source: SBS
Published 24 July 2019 at 3:12pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 3:15pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two-thirds ng mga farm workers ang sumasahod ng di pa aabot sa minimum wage ayon sa ulat na binuo ng National Union of Workers. Nanawagan ang unyon sa mga malalaking supermarket na akuin ang karagdagang responsibilidad sa pagsiguro na di napag sasamantalahan ang mga manggagawa
Published 24 July 2019 at 3:12pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 3:15pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share