Mga taga-suri at siyentipiko ng mundo, humahanap ng bakuna laban sa Coronavirus

The southern hemisphere's first human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine have started in Melbourne Source: Getty Images

Available in other languages

Isang pangmundong karera sa medisina ang nagaganap, upang makagawa ng bakuna laban sa Coronavirus.

