Interes ng Reserve Bank bumaba sa 0.5%

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2020 at 12:56pm, updated 4 March 2020 at 12:59pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bumaba ang cash rate ng Reserve Bank sa 0.5 percent. Ito ay matapos ang mga babala ng pagbagsak ng ekonomiya hatid ng coronavirus na sinasabing magtutulak sa ilang mga bansa patungo sa resesyon.
