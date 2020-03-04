SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Interes ng Reserve Bank bumaba sa 0.5%

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 4 March 2020 at 12:56pm, updated 4 March 2020 at 12:59pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Bumaba ang cash rate ng Reserve Bank sa 0.5 percent. Ito ay matapos ang mga babala ng pagbagsak ng ekonomiya hatid ng coronavirus na sinasabing magtutulak sa ilang mga bansa patungo sa resesyon.

