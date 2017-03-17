SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paggalang sa kababaihan, maiiwasan ang karahasan laban sa kababihan

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_648551.JPG

Published 17 March 2017 at 3:47pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Pagkatapos ng matagumpay na isang taong kampanya ng "Violence against women, let's stop it at start" (Karahasan sa kababaihan, itigil natin sa simula), isang bideyo-ad na nakita na ng mahigit 38 milyong katao sa buong mundo, inilunsad ng pamahalaan ang ikalawang bahagi na may parehong mensahe "Not all disrespect towards women results in violence. But all violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour." (Hindi lahat ng di-pagrespeto sa kababaihan ay nauuwi sa karahasan. Subalit lahat ng karahasan sa kababaihan ay nag-mumula sa walang-respetong pagkilos.) Larawan: Cathie Kennedy, Director, department of Social Services (SBS)

Panoorin ang bideyo dito.




Kathy O’ Donoghue
Kathy O’ Donoghue, executive director Kantar TNS Social Research (SBS) Source: SBS


Pallavi Sinha, lawyer
Pallavi Sinha, lawyer (SBS) Source: SBS


