Paggalang sa kababaihan, maiiwasan ang karahasan laban sa kababihan

Published 17 March 2017 at 3:47pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 4:18pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pagkatapos ng matagumpay na isang taong kampanya ng "Violence against women, let's stop it at start" (Karahasan sa kababaihan, itigil natin sa simula), isang bideyo-ad na nakita na ng mahigit 38 milyong katao sa buong mundo, inilunsad ng pamahalaan ang ikalawang bahagi na may parehong mensahe "Not all disrespect towards women results in violence. But all violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour." (Hindi lahat ng di-pagrespeto sa kababaihan ay nauuwi sa karahasan. Subalit lahat ng karahasan sa kababaihan ay nag-mumula sa walang-respetong pagkilos.) Larawan: Cathie Kennedy, Director, department of Social Services (SBS)
Panoorin ang bideyo dito.
Kathy O’ Donoghue, executive director Kantar TNS Social Research (SBS) Source: SBS