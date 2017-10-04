SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ibinahagi ni Rey Manaloto bakit 'No o Hindi' ang sagot niya sa same sex marriage postal survey

A sign saying 'NO' to the marriage equality postal survey, hangs outside Greek Orthodox Parish of St. Stylianos in Gymea, Sydney, Tuesday, September 26, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

A sign saying 'NO' to the marriage equality postal survey, hangs outside Greek Orthodox Parish of St. Stylianos in Gymea in Sydney, Tuesday, Septr 26, 2017. Source: (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Published 4 October 2017 at 4:31pm, updated 5 October 2017 at 2:57pm
By Louie Tolentino
Isa sa mga tutol na baguhin ang batas sa kasal kaugnay ng same sex marriage ay ang manunulat at publisher ng Philippine Community Herald, Rey Manaloto

