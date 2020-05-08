Ligtas na mga opisina, susi tungo sa pagbabalik trabaho ng Australya

Tuesday, April 28, 2020. South Australian parliament is sitting amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) Source: AAP
Published 8 May 2020 at 3:06pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 3:13pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hikayat ngayon sa mga negosyo at kompanya na gawing ligtas laban sa COVID-19 ang kanilang mga lugar ng trabaho habang hinahanda na ang pagpapaluwag ng mga restriksyon.
Published 8 May 2020 at 3:06pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 3:13pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share