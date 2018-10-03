Sara Duterte hindi tatakbo sa Senado kahit nangunguna sa mga survey

Headlines:





The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to investigate the recovery at a private warehouse in Zamboanga City of around 20,000 smuggled rice stocks that earlier went missing from the premises of the Philippine Coast Guard.

The government will launch next week the enlistment and profiling of around 77,000 families in Marawi City who were displaced by the five-month siege of the terrorist Maute Group in the area last year.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has recovered more than 1,100 loose firearms since January in parts of Central Mindanao under its Balik Baril Program.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has maintained that she is not gunning for a Senate seat in the 2019 local and national midterm elections despite her consistent showing as among the probable winners in recent surveys.